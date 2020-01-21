Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00761609 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,855,230 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.