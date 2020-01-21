Monero (XMR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.67 Million

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $65.95 or 0.00761609 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq, CoinEx, Poloniex and DragonEX. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $60.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004206 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001818 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,409,664 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

