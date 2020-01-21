MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $943,937.00 and $419.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007643 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005518 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 180,407,189 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

