Monolith (TKN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $29,064.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, Monolith has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $29,064.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.05495586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00127691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

