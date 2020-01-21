Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MNST opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $67.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 469.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

