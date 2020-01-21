Morgan Stanley Boosts Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $37.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.89. 13,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,968. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 32,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $925,940.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,533.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,978.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 671,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638,716 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.