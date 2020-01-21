Morgan Stanley Boosts Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $140.00

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

