Morgan Stanley Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $70.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.