Morgan Stanley Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $113.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.45.

SWKS opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $125.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,893. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

