Morgan Stanley Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $100.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.19.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $112.69. The stock had a trading volume of 27,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.21. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $60,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,477.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Baker Avenue Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. ING Groep bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $5,291,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,996,000. Gerstein Fisher increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 78,733 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,932,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

