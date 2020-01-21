Morgan Stanley Increases Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $225.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $219.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,499,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,086,000 after buying an additional 1,724,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,758,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,289,000 after buying an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,282,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,392,000 after buying an additional 150,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

