Morgan Stanley Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $33.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.34.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,928,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.