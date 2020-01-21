Morgan Stanley Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

PENN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.89. 12,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,044. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

