Morgan Stanley Raises TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $129.86. The stock had a trading volume of 420,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,448. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

