Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 47,798 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,798 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

AIZ stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. 368,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,246. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.90. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $134.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.