Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 11,121 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.30% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 594,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

