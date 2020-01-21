Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 2,262 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.26. The stock had a trading volume of 419,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,451. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $273.13 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

