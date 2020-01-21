Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Buys 2,607 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 3.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.15% of Amphenol worth $46,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,951. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

