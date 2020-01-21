Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 2.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $32,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 648,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,864. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.85 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $873,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,012.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,097 shares of company stock valued at $17,249,116 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

