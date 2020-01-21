Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTFC traded down $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.90. The company had a trading volume of 524,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,745. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

