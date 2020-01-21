Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.08% of Fastenal worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. 6,476,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,142. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.