Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $17.63 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,173 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,331,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,046. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $341.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.