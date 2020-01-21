Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.19% of Nordson worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,194,000 after purchasing an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth $31,659,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth $9,225,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 236,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $168.71. 287,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $123.80 and a one year high of $170.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $585.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,592 shares of company stock valued at $6,641,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

