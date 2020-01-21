Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $30.80 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co comprises about 2.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.17% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $30,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.8% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.19. 461,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $96.70.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.