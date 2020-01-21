Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $37.13 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises about 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.26% of Xylem worth $37,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,533,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,192,000 after acquiring an additional 126,027 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 15.3% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Xylem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 777,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 1,003,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,962. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.