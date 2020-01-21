Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,413 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.29% of Great Western Bancorp worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,193,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE GWB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 368,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

