Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,485 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.36% of Selective Insurance Group worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.21. 161,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,512. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

