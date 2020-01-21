Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.14% of Snap-on worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,104,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,120,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 360,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 89.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 153,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total transaction of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock worth $8,227,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.81. 385,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

