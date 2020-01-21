Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 1,465 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.54. 1,271,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.18 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

