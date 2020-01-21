Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 3,626 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,074,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $88.06. 752,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.49 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.