Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 5,006 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $25,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $80.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,118,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,566,981 shares of company stock worth $120,801,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

