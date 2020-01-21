Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 679 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Teleflex comprises about 2.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.17% of Teleflex worth $30,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teleflex by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $365.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.60.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.42, for a total value of $2,455,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.01, for a total transaction of $63,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,181 shares of company stock worth $15,975,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.94. 251,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.99 and its 200 day moving average is $350.81. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $255.53 and a 52 week high of $388.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

