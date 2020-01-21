Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 6,817 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Graco makes up approximately 1.7% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.23% of Graco worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Graco by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,249 shares of company stock worth $8,332,009 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. 704,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,285. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.07.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.