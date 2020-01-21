Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares comprises 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.32% of Commerce Bancshares worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,056,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 939,259 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 754,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,796 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 729,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 395,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBSH. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,728,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. 783,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,562. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

