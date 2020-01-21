Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 22,534 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,534 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.18% of UGI worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in UGI by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UGI by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 16,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 281,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,751. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 93,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault purchased 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

