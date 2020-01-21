Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 28,307 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,307 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $160.97. 673,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

In other news, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

