Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 9,009 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,009 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 4.4% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.23% of AMETEK worth $51,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 27.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 705,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 24.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.26. 1,166,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,574. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

