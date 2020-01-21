Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.20% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 79.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,285 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

