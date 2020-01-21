MVL (MVL) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, MVL has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX and Cashierest. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $364,951.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Token Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

