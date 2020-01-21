NAGA (NGC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,353.00

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 24% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $3,353.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NAGA has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037492 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.05422451 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026984 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128606 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.