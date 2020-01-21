Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,075.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00006039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Poloniex, Cryptopia and WEX. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $3,075.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,732.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.34 or 0.03920012 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015831 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, Livecoin, YoBit, BX Thailand, Bitsane, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittylicious and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

