National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.01. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.36 and a 52-week high of C$2.87. The firm has a market cap of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

