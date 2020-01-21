National Bank Financial Raises People (CVE:PEO) Price Target to C$12.00

People (CVE:PEO) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

PEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of People from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Get People alerts:

Shares of CVE:PEO traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.79. The firm has a market cap of $699.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.16. People has a one year low of C$7.21 and a one year high of C$11.00.

People (CVE:PEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that People will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.