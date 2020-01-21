Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 21,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Navient has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,552 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Navient by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 224,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 155,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

