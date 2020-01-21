NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last week, NEM has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Upbit, Coinbe and Zaif. NEM has a market cap of $338.01 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEM

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, BTC Trade UA, Koineks, Indodax, Livecoin, Iquant, Huobi, HitBTC, Upbit, Binance, Cryptomate, B2BX, CoinTiger, Exrates, Zaif, COSS, OKEx, Kryptono, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Crex24, YoBit, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

