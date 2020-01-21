Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $788.45 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Neo has a total market capitalization of $788.45 million and $459.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $11.18 or 0.00129054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Upbit and TDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.03659000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Upbit, BitForex, Kucoin, CoinEx, Allcoin, Livecoin, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Liquid, Coinnest, Coinsuper, Bitbns, Exrates, Binance, Bittrex, BCEX, Bibox, BigONE, Tidebit, ZB.COM, TDAX, Bitinka, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Koinex, COSS, Coinrail, Ovis, Gate.io, OTCBTC, LBank, BitMart and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

