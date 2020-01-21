NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 614,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,627. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,241.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.24. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $33.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 70,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,628,631.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,732.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,259,917. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,442,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1,391.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

