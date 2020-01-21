Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTGN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Neon Therapeutics alerts:

NTGN opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Neon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $147,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Neon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.