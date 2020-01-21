NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $93,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 103,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 4.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

NSRGY stock traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $110.13. 245,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,838. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $84.09 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.