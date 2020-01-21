Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77, RTT News reports. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.66-1.66 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.66 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,974,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

